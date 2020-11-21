Library Card Collages

Here’s how it goes. I take a library card (purchased from a library supply company, because I like these cards for many reasons, including their nostalgia value for me).

I paste cut-out words or phrases on each one. These snips are random selections from old books. I fill up the card.

I write poetry using these out-of-the-blue words or phrases and I let them take me wherever they want to go.

Then, I color the cards. Because I think it’s fun and they are pretty.

That’s about it.

Take a look at a recent group.











