Library Card Collages

Here’s how it goes. I take a library card (purchased from a library supply company, because I like these cards for many reasons, including their nostalgia value for me).
I paste cut-out words or phrases on each one. These snips are random selections from old books. I fill up the card.
I write poetry using these out-of-the-blue words or phrases and I let them take me wherever they want to go.
Then, I color the cards. Because I think it’s fun and they are pretty.
That’s about it.
Take a look at a recent group.
ah, Claudia, these are so beautiful! Did you do connections between the words and the colors, the feeling of the text?
I always love the visual textures of these cards and the combination of paint, the printed lines of the cards peeping through, and then the font of the text.
Like reflections in water. (K)
Very cool looking!