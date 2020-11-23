Here’s a drawing done in July 2020 about an event that happened in June 2020.
We had a very destructive windstorm, frightening, and causing widespread damage, and our power was out for several days. We spent one night in a hotel. It was a nervous time – we had been on lockdown for the pandemic for almost 90 days at this point and what might have been a run-of-the-mill thing to do in past times was full of anxiety for us, but we needed to be out of the house.
The hotel experience was stress-free once we got there – it was a brand-new hotel and the room was lovely, with a little kitchen and comfortable sofa. It turned out to be very helpful to our mental health.
So, here is a drawing that looks very ordinary but represents a lot of emotions. I was very grateful for being able to take refuge here.
Well, I need not go into my thoughts on such a place given our history of envisioning being able to live in such a facility! But now I can add these sentiments: Welcome to my world!
Yes. I don’t know what it is, but this drawing is my idea of total comfort, escape from everyday life, and a safe enclosed space, all at one time. There is still time for us to make our homes at the Residence Inn…literally or figuratively!
You captured the comfort and escape during this stressful time.
Thank you. I have a fantasy about the “perfect” life – I would live in something like this room, in a Residence Inn kind of thing, eat the free breakfast every day, someone cleans my room, I have no possessions to worry about, and if I get tired of a place, just move to another location! That is why I pictured this hotel room. I felt it was just the right kind of place, especially during this time…