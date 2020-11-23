Hotel Room

Here’s a drawing done in July 2020 about an event that happened in June 2020.

We had a very destructive windstorm, frightening, and causing widespread damage, and our power was out for several days. We spent one night in a hotel. It was a nervous time – we had been on lockdown for the pandemic for almost 90 days at this point and what might have been a run-of-the-mill thing to do in past times was full of anxiety for us, but we needed to be out of the house.

The hotel experience was stress-free once we got there – it was a brand-new hotel and the room was lovely, with a little kitchen and comfortable sofa. It turned out to be very helpful to our mental health.

So, here is a drawing that looks very ordinary but represents a lot of emotions. I was very grateful for being able to take refuge here.



