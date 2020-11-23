Hotel Room

4 Replies

Here’s a drawing done in July 2020 about an event that happened in June 2020.

We had a very destructive windstorm, frightening, and causing widespread damage, and our power was out for several days. We spent one night in a hotel. It was a nervous time – we had been on lockdown for the pandemic for almost 90 days at this point and what might have been a run-of-the-mill thing to do in past times was full of anxiety for us, but we needed to be out of the house.

The hotel experience was stress-free once we got there – it was a brand-new hotel and the room was lovely, with a little kitchen and comfortable sofa. It turned out to be very helpful to our mental health.

So, here is a drawing that looks very ordinary but represents a lot of emotions. I was very grateful for being able to take refuge here.

4 thoughts on “Hotel Room

  1. Diane

    Well, I need not go into my thoughts on such a place given our history of envisioning being able to live in such a facility! But now I can add these sentiments: Welcome to my world!

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes. I don’t know what it is, but this drawing is my idea of total comfort, escape from everyday life, and a safe enclosed space, all at one time. There is still time for us to make our homes at the Residence Inn…literally or figuratively!

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I have a fantasy about the “perfect” life – I would live in something like this room, in a Residence Inn kind of thing, eat the free breakfast every day, someone cleans my room, I have no possessions to worry about, and if I get tired of a place, just move to another location! That is why I pictured this hotel room. I felt it was just the right kind of place, especially during this time…

