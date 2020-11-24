Minuscule Illustrations: Accounting

In October 2017 I came across an internet blog challenge for a story written in two sentences. I wrote a story. Liking the format, I did another one. Another one. And another.
Quite a few stories later, I had enough for a book. Not only did I have stories, but I had written a short poem and created a brush and India ink illustration for each one as well.
The result was Minuscule, published in 2018. I’m now going to show you the book illustrations as an ongoing feature on this blog, once a week. I’ll link back to the story (they have been published one by one on my poetry blog).
If you want to hold the entire book in your hand, the print version is available on Amazon.
Today’s story is “Accounting”. Read it here.
What a great word foibles is. I am like that family…I leave my monetary matters to the experts (brothers, accountants) and hope for the best. I believe they, too, are looking after my best interests. (K)
There are lots of squares and rectangles in this illustration and that makes me think of imposing order on the chaos, making sense of all the scraps. I also like the quizzical expressions in some of the figures. That’s how I feel about understanding the tax code too.