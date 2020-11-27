At the Train Station

I like train stations, and we have a lot of them in my area – since we have multiple commuter rail lines going into the city. There are always interesting buildings in the vicinity of the actual station building, too. Here are a couple I encountered this past summer.

This first grouping is in Bryn Mawr, PA. It’s a building directly associated with the station. (If you want to see more details, take a look at this post I wrote about a walk in the area of the station my husband and I took.) I liked its architecture as well as its state of decay.





The second grouping shows the end house in a row of homes right up on the tracks in Glenside, PA.





I like train stations, as I said, and I think I will be looking at their environs more closely from now on – there is a lot to see.