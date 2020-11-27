At the Train Station

I like train stations, and we have a lot of them in my area – since we have multiple commuter rail lines going into the city. There are always interesting buildings in the vicinity of the actual station building, too. Here are a couple I encountered this past summer.

This first grouping is in Bryn Mawr, PA. It’s a building directly associated with the station. (If you want to see more details, take a look at this post I wrote about a walk in the area of the station my husband and I took.) I liked its architecture as well as its state of decay.

The second grouping shows the end house in a row of homes right up on the tracks in Glenside, PA.

I like train stations, as I said, and I think I will be looking at their environs more closely from now on – there is a lot to see.

At the Train Station

  Claudia McGill

    Yes, the first one is no longer in use and basically abandoned. The yard is used for equipment storage now and I think eventually this building will fall down or be razed. It’s not needed now with the automatic signals that run the trains. The main station building is a newer structure down the track and is an ugly red brick structure.

    The second one is a row of houses that are each privately owned, and this is the end one. I think that the location is not that desirable to people (though I would love it my self) and over the 30 years I’ve lived here I have watched some being fixed up and others going into decline, and then new owners, and things change. I still like the look of them, always have.

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. We have many train stations in my area and lots of architectural styles to the stations themselves and also the outbuildings. I enjoy searching them out and taking photos and then drawing them.

