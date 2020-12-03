Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Page 1

I have made several Artist Sketchbooks in the past few years. I have filled them with drawing, painting, collage, whatever I wanted. In the past I have put art on one page and on the facing page I have written poetry to go with the image.

This book is different. Only pictures, no words, to this book. I figure each viewer can go through it and construct whatever story they like, for each picture alone or as an ongoing narrative or chapter.

As I am getting older, less and less do I want to define the art I do. I just want to do it. That is enough meaning for me. As for you who are looking at it, I’d rather let it do its own talking. Or you can tell your own story to the art and see it reflected back.

Here are the project’s specifics. I used a mixed media sketchbook that’s 5.5″ x 7.5″. I had collected a lot of odds and ends from other projects and kept them in a box. I used up the whole array of those materials in making this book, and then I added whatever touches I felt were needed. I did this work March-June 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. I did this project to make me feel better.

My plan is to show you the pages on a regular schedule until the book is finished, a page spread at a time

Lots of talking. Time to begin the book. Here is page 1. It’s by itself since its page mate is the front cover of the sketchbook.