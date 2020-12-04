Assorted Vignettes

In my sketchbooks I tend to think I need to come up with a finished image. Make a polished page. You know, you get this habit of thinking when you have spent a lot of years making art for sale. People don’t want to buy stuff you kind of threw on a canvas.

Wait a minute. I’m not making art for the purpose of sale these days. Of course, I’d sell something if someone sees it and wants it (though I’m just as likely to give it away, too. Try me and see.) Anyway, my sketchbook pages are for fun. For me to have fun. They don’t have to make sense to anyone but me and they don’t have to look nice.

So, when I started to work on a page recently, and things didn’t go well, I just pulled out another photo and added more drawing to the page. Here are three photos I used for some TV watching sketch time. And here is the page in the sketchbook.

The window on the left side of the page came from a fourth photo, but…I can’t find it now…

From September 2020. The page is 8″ x 8″.