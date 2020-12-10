Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Pages 2 and 3

In March-June 2020 I created a sketchbook full of art made from odds and ends I had saved. The book has no words, just pictures. I am showing you the whole book, two facing pages at a time. The book was finished in June. I made it to help myself feel better as I passed through the early days of the pandemic.
Here are the project’s specifics.The book is a mixed media sketchbook that’s 5.5″ x 7.5″. I used collage materials including magazine pages and scraps of my own discarded artworks, as well as acrylic paints and inks, India ink, and pens, regular brushes, and bamboo brushes.
Here are pages 2 and 3 as they appear in the book, and below in more detail.
Resonates with my own experiments – love these – full of life.
I love these. But I have to add, with humor intended of course, is that I like Bob’s tie and how did Bob hurt his hand?
Your collages are very interesting and the little sketches are so experimental. I wish I could work freely in this way.
Many of the items in this sketchbook are failed or not quite satisfying drawings or collages or whatever (many of the drawings were illustrations for a short story book I did that didn’t meet my vision for the story, but were otherwise fine, for instance). They were not much on their own but when you have a box full of this kind of thing…suddenly there are new ideas. I think it works out because, otherwise, the components were just going to go in the trash, mostly. Plus, this sketchbook was just for me, and if I liked the picture, well, that was enough, though I am happy if others do too. This last is a newish attitude for me and I am enjoying the more free feeling.
Probably from lifting yet another cup of coffee…???
Thank you. Many of the componetnts in these drawings or collages were things that didn’t work out in their original try. Funny what a new perspective or plan can do in bringing out new ideas and something is created that was never anticipated until it happened. I like that feeling.