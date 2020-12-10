Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Pages 2 and 3

6 Replies

In March-June 2020 I created a sketchbook full of art made from odds and ends I had saved. The book has no words, just pictures. I am showing you the whole book, two facing pages at a time. The book was finished in June. I made it to help myself feel better as I passed through the early days of the pandemic.

Here are the project’s specifics.The book is a mixed media sketchbook that’s 5.5″ x 7.5″. I used collage materials including magazine pages and scraps of my own discarded artworks, as well as acrylic paints and inks, India ink, and pens, regular brushes, and bamboo brushes.

Here are pages 2 and 3 as they appear in the book, and below in more detail.

6 thoughts on “Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Pages 2 and 3

  2. Diane

    I love these. But I have to add, with humor intended of course, is that I like Bob’s tie and how did Bob hurt his hand?

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Many of the items in this sketchbook are failed or not quite satisfying drawings or collages or whatever (many of the drawings were illustrations for a short story book I did that didn’t meet my vision for the story, but were otherwise fine, for instance). They were not much on their own but when you have a box full of this kind of thing…suddenly there are new ideas. I think it works out because, otherwise, the components were just going to go in the trash, mostly. Plus, this sketchbook was just for me, and if I liked the picture, well, that was enough, though I am happy if others do too. This last is a newish attitude for me and I am enjoying the more free feeling.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Many of the componetnts in these drawings or collages were things that didn’t work out in their original try. Funny what a new perspective or plan can do in bringing out new ideas and something is created that was never anticipated until it happened. I like that feeling.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.