People Who Look Away

Back in September 2020 I met with a couple of friends for an outdoor art day. As part of that I did some random colors on 6″ x 6″ masonite boards. Just tiny things, they were, and I did not know what I was going to do with them. Here is where a couple of them ended up: the twosome I mention here:

and here they are on their own. Acrylics and inks, 6″ x 6″ on masonite, 9/20.

  • "I Don't Like This Dance Class"
  • "You Puzzle Me"
3 thoughts on “People Who Look Away

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I never have liked working very large in canvas size though I often hear my works “read” big. I don’t know why this is. I guess we all have our preferred spaces to work in. I do think the fact that my eyesight has always been bad is part of the reason – I see only a small area at a time and I make big marks, usually. Although in drawing I make small marks, but the drawing are also small. Well, I could go on and on. So I will stop. Glad you liked the images!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are both fabulous. I love the confidence of the bold, black lines and the way those interact with the colours. I really love the second piece. I think the bird is whispering a secret sliver of wisdom into the ear of the figure.

