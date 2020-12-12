People Who Look Away

Back in September 2020 I met with a couple of friends for an outdoor art day. As part of that I did some random colors on 6″ x 6″ masonite boards. Just tiny things, they were, and I did not know what I was going to do with them. Here is where a couple of them ended up: the twosome I mention here:

and here they are on their own. Acrylics and inks, 6″ x 6″ on masonite, 9/20.

“I Don’t Like This Dance Class”

“You Puzzle Me”