You may remember I got an inexpensive macro lens for my phone camera. I’ve been taking lots of photos. I have been excited to be able to close in on forms and shapes like these milkweed pods.
I took the photo in October at the Dixon Meadow Preserve in Flourtown, PA. If you want to see a full account of my visit to this peaceful place, visit the post at my personal blog at Sometimes You Get So Confused.
Impressive.
Thank you. I love milkweed in all its stages of life.
Coolio.
I’m always fascinated by these, and getting a good photo is a matter timing.
Terrific photos. I like milkweed a lot and I especially like the first shot because of the variety of shapes and textures it captures.
Thank you. I learned about milkweed only a few years ago, though I realize I’ve been seeing it since I moved to PA 40 years ago. For some reason it fascinates me with all the stages it has in its life cycle. I have been growing some in my back yard (we got some seedlings from a 5K run we did a few years back at the nature preserve). And I love the silky floss it produces. Glad you enjoyed the photos.
Thank you. I was thrilled that I could now photo the things I have been seeing with milkweed. Truly they are just so beautiful and their complexity really rewards a close look.