Here are some more of those 6″ x 6″ images on masonite that started off as random blocks of color that I didn’t know what I was going to do with. These people do not seem interested in making friends. Acrylics and inks, September 2020.

  • "Grrr"
  • "Would You Reconsider"
  • "Furtively Speaking"
14 thoughts on “Not Favorably Inclined

  4. Laura (PA Pict)

    The teeth in the first one make me smile. I think my favourite in this collection, however, is the one with the swipe of green across the eyes. I cannot put my finger on why.

  7. Claudia McGill Post author

    I like that one too. I don’t know why I left the green as it was, from the first application of colors, but I just liked it, and so it stayed. In a strange way I can’t analyze, it really works.

  10. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Now I have quite a few of this kind of thing (last I looked). They qualify for giveaways. Let me know if you want to see group photos and if any appeal I can send a better picture of the individual one.

