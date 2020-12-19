Not Favorably Inclined

Here are some more of those 6″ x 6″ images on masonite that started off as random blocks of color that I didn’t know what I was going to do with. These people do not seem interested in making friends. Acrylics and inks, September 2020.
Here are some more of those 6″ x 6″ images on masonite that started off as random blocks of color that I didn’t know what I was going to do with. These people do not seem interested in making friends. Acrylics and inks, September 2020.
Grr makes me think of some of Emily Carr paintings of totem poles of the Pacific Northwest.
❤❤❤ these are amazing
Liked & Shared. Thank you. Enjoy the day.
_
The teeth in the first one make me smile. I think my favourite in this collection, however, is the one with the swipe of green across the eyes. I cannot put my finger on why.
Me… I like ’em!…
Thank you. They are little crazy creatures that crawled out of my imagination in a snippy mood. Them, not me.
I like that one too. I don’t know why I left the green as it was, from the first application of colors, but I just liked it, and so it stayed. In a strange way I can’t analyze, it really works.
Thank you!
Snippy eh?…
Thank you. Now I have quite a few of this kind of thing (last I looked). They qualify for giveaways. Let me know if you want to see group photos and if any appeal I can send a better picture of the individual one.
Thank you. That makes me feel good. I love her work and I admire her strong character and individuality.
You’ re most welcome.
Snippy. Though they may cheer up with the attention they are getting today.
Like actual physical giveaways ? Like a chance to own the esteemed art of Claudia McGill ?