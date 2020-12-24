Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Pages 6 and 7

In March-June 2020 I created a sketchbook full of art made from odds and ends I had saved. The book has no words, just pictures. I am showing you the whole book, two facing pages at a time. The book was finished in June. I made it to help myself feel better as I passed through the early days of the pandemic.
Here are the project’s specifics.The book is a mixed media sketchbook that’s 5.5″ x 7.5″. I used collage materials including magazine pages and scraps of my own discarded artworks, as well as acrylic paints and inks, India ink, and pens, regular brushes, and bamboo brushes.
Here are pages 6 and 7 as they appear in the book, and below in more detail.
My goodness I love this
Does Bob know he has a future career as a model????
The waving figures in the snow flurry are very cheering and I adore that quizzical cat.
Thank you. A cat in a picture always improves it!
Well, it can be his second retirement career once he stops working in the one he is in now!
Thank you. A small sketchbook can pack a bigger punch than I thought, once it was filled up. In terms of time spent in enjoyment and then I always look at the art in a new way every time I open it.
I love the sketch if your husband. So much said with just a few lines. (K)
Your sketchbook is so inspiring. Do you think someone who says she can’t draw should try her hand at compiling one ?! ( I think I will give it a whirl, if I may copy you.)