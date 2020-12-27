These two postcards, made in August 2020, were done using a variety of printing methods. If you examine them you will see the characteristic soft lines of the printing method I learned from my friend Diane and that I’ve mentioned before.

You’ll also see bubble wrap and a cardboard coffee jacket (the corrugated interior) put to work. I used acrylic paints for my color.

Using more than one printing method gives some fantastic outcomes- I love the layers and the visual richness that can result.