Gray Sheep

I made this knitted sheep for my little baby granddaughter for Christmas. She is only 5 months old and it is almost as big as she is, I see, in the photos my son sent. Well, not quite as big as she is, but I’m not exaggerating by much. I forget how small a new baby is!
I really wanted to make her a sheep toy, and I don’t really know why…It sort of makes sense, doesn’t it – sheep toy? Wool? Yarn? Knitting? Sheep! They go together, don’t they?
Merry First Christmas to Leona!
Materials note, if you are interested. I made the sheep with Plymouth Encore yarn, which is a blend of acrylic and wool, and it is washable. I recommend this yarn for softness and durability – I’ve made lots of items with it over the years and it never fails me.
I bought a pattern and then proceeded to make a lot of adaptations to fit my own needs. It was knitted flat and then seamed – I don’t like working in the round very much, because I learned to knit flat (back in about 1966 or so), and I don’t mind sewing seams, but there are lots of sheep patterns out there done in the round, too.
Wonderful! I am sure she will love it!
In the photo she was hugging it and could barely reach around it. It was hilarious. The latest I hear she is chewing on it so I guess she likes it!
This is absolutely gorgeous, Claudia! Not only is your granddaughter sure to love it but it has the feel of an item that will become an heirloom.
Thank you. It’s a cute little creature. I hope she will like snuggling with it for a long time. I know my favorite dolls were ones I had from a very young age (I remember a little guy named Buster who I think was partially filled with sawdust if you can believe that, times sure have changed, and a chicken that my grandmother made me that I still have…).