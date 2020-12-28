Gray Sheep

I made this knitted sheep for my little baby granddaughter for Christmas. She is only 5 months old and it is almost as big as she is, I see, in the photos my son sent. Well, not quite as big as she is, but I’m not exaggerating by much. I forget how small a new baby is!

I really wanted to make her a sheep toy, and I don’t really know why…It sort of makes sense, doesn’t it – sheep toy? Wool? Yarn? Knitting? Sheep! They go together, don’t they?

Merry First Christmas to Leona!

Materials note, if you are interested. I made the sheep with Plymouth Encore yarn, which is a blend of acrylic and wool, and it is washable. I recommend this yarn for softness and durability – I’ve made lots of items with it over the years and it never fails me. I bought a pattern and then proceeded to make a lot of adaptations to fit my own needs. It was knitted flat and then seamed – I don’t like working in the round very much, because I learned to knit flat (back in about 1966 or so), and I don’t mind sewing seams, but there are lots of sheep patterns out there done in the round, too.