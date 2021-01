These little guys (6″ x 6″) have been waiting for their chance to shine. They were painted in September 2020 in acrylics on masonite.

I keep forgetting about them. I think? I apologize if I have shown them before and forgotten that, too. So, without further ado, here they are.

The Bird Always Knows

I Push Back

Back Off

Hidden Agendas

Don’t Mess With Me