Classwork: Painting #1

I took an online class in abstract painting during November/December 2020. I’ve never taken a painting class before and to be honest, in normal times I would never have considered it, after decades of painting and exhibiting/selling my work. I would have just kept on as I was going.

But I’ve retired from selling my art, I want to explore new things in all my art activities, and I was looking for a bit of community. A class seemed a good idea.

The class was structured with a short lecture at the beginning of class covering an abstract painter’s work and using it as a springboard to discuss abstract art principles. Then we students painted at our individual studios.

When we wanted guidance or advice, we emailed a photo of our work to the teacher. He spoke with the student and showed the painting in question on the screen for all to see and hear. In that way we could get feedback on our own work, see what other students were doing, and have some personal involvement as a class.

I really enjoyed this class. I learned and I opened my mind to some new ideas; I enjoyed being in the company of other painters; and the routine of having a set time to settle down and paint was invaluable in adding stability to my life. Thank you to my fellow students and my teacher, Kassem Amoudi.

Here’s a painting that emerged from this classwork. It’s called My Neighbors, it’s 20″ x 16″ on canvas, done with acrylics.