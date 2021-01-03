Classwork: Painting #1

I took an online class in abstract painting during November/December 2020. I’ve never taken a painting class before and to be honest, in normal times I would never have considered it, after decades of painting and exhibiting/selling my work. I would have just kept on as I was going.
But I’ve retired from selling my art, I want to explore new things in all my art activities, and I was looking for a bit of community. A class seemed a good idea.
The class was structured with a short lecture at the beginning of class covering an abstract painter’s work and using it as a springboard to discuss abstract art principles. Then we students painted at our individual studios.
When we wanted guidance or advice, we emailed a photo of our work to the teacher. He spoke with the student and showed the painting in question on the screen for all to see and hear. In that way we could get feedback on our own work, see what other students were doing, and have some personal involvement as a class.
I really enjoyed this class. I learned and I opened my mind to some new ideas; I enjoyed being in the company of other painters; and the routine of having a set time to settle down and paint was invaluable in adding stability to my life. Thank you to my fellow students and my teacher, Kassem Amoudi.
Here’s a painting that emerged from this classwork. It’s called My Neighbors, it’s 20″ x 16″ on canvas, done with acrylics.
hum..the figure makes it less abstract to me, now i didn’t take the class but i always figured abstracts are more about putting your feelings to canvas and if something came out of it cool, but this painting reminds me of your regular style. It’s still good for what it is, and if it is truly abstract..than I’m the idiot lol
Your painting has a distinctive McGill ‘signature’, even though it resulted from taking a course!
What a good idea to take a class bus internet. My husbands former students from his adult classes have been asking him to do an online class. Fir community, as much as his input. You painting is delightful.
I like that you took this class but the result is authentic to you. So many times, people take classes and their work ends up looking like the instructor’s or the examples shown. You have managed to remain you, but with added insight into new things. Wonderful!
Don’t know quite where to start here. I think maybe your definition of abstraction might need expanding.
We focused on the paintings as shapes and forms, and the teacher was sensitive to our individual styles. I would have quit after one session if it had not been so. I know who I am now, just want to be better at doing it. This class was oriented that way. Refinements and polishing. And I learned a bit about looking at what I was doing in a painting more mindfully.
Thank you. I would say my number one goal was gaining some senes of community, and then I hoped to get insight into how I could better direct myself in getting what I feel or think out onto paper or canvas. I’ve got a lot of experience painting, so I didn’t want to change myself – just be better at being myself! I think the class worked out so well. I would advise anyone to take or give an online class. It was rewarding and fun.
Thaqnk you. The concept of the class was that we students would proceeed on our individual ways and the instructor would help us be better at being ourselves. It was interesting to me to see how he handled each of us differently (and our painting styles were so different!). I really liked the very individual approach and also that he did not try to impose his personal vision on us, just impart ways that we could better achieve ours. I learned a lot about how to help myself be better at my work, wheh I am on my own. I think that is the most valuable thing a person can get from a class, independence.
I think you are probably right