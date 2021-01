Here is the second painting I did in the class. It’s called We Don’t Judge, and it is 20″ x 16″, painted in acrylics on canvas. Originally, there was a wide swath of yellow at the bottom of the picture. At my teacher’s suggestion, I changed it to this darker color. It really helped in defining the image of the flowers in the pot, gave the picture some weight it needed to make it feel balanced, I think.

