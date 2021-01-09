I think I mentioned I took an online phone camera photography class back in the fall, 2020. I learned a lot in this class and I practiced some of the ideas on myself. At the risk of seeming self-obsessed, I will show you some of the photos.

With a couple of simple apps there is a lot that can be done to make an ordinary photo interesting, and I enjoyed trying out the different ideas brought out in the class, such as unusual angles or cropping, blurring, or distorting. Even some plain old feet can have their moment…