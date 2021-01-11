Classwork: Painting #3

I took an online class in abstract painting during November/December 2020. For more info, see the introduction in this post featuring the first painting I did in the class.
The class was structured with a short lecture at the beginning of class covering an abstract painter’s work and using it as a springboard to discuss abstract art principles. Then we students painted at our individual studios.
Thank you to my fellow students and my teacher, Kassem Amoudi.
Here’s another painting in this series of work – it’s called Ghost Table. It’s 20″ x 16″.
In the class, we paint as we go, and when we want some help or advice, we email a photo to the instructor, who shows it on the screen. A by-product of this process is that I have WIP photos to show you. So, here is the progression: