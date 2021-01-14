Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Pages 12 and 13

In March-June 2020 I created a sketchbook full of art made from odds and ends I had saved. The book has no words, just pictures. I am showing you the whole book, two facing pages at a time. The book was finished in June. I made it to help myself feel better as I passed through the early days of the pandemic.
Here are the project’s specifics.The book is a mixed media sketchbook that’s 5.5″ x 7.5″. I used collage materials including magazine pages and scraps of my own discarded artworks, as well as acrylic paints and inks, India ink, and pens, regular brushes, and bamboo brushes.
Here are pages 12 and 13 as they appeared in the book:
Here are more detailed images of the pages.
These are great! Lots of visual interest and textures. I like that they speak to each other through the idea of waving hands.