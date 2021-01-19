Minuscule Illustrations: Select

In October 2017 I came across an internet blog challenge for a story written in two sentences. I wrote a story. Liking the format, I did another one. Another one. And another. Quite a few stories later, I had enough for a book. Not only did I have stories, but I had written a short poem and created a brush and India ink illustration for each one as well. The result was Minuscule, published in 2018. I’m now going to show you the book illustrations as an ongoing feature on this blog, once a week. I’ll link back to the story (they have been published one by one on my poetry blog).

*******

And here’s something more … this is the last story to be posted from Minuscule. You’ve now read the entire book, if you have followed along over these months of posts.

“Select” is the title of today’s story. Look here to read it.