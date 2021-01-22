Classwork: Painting #6

I took an online class in abstract painting during November/December 2020. For more info, see the introduction in this post featuring the first painting I did in the class. The class was structured with a short lecture at the beginning of class covering an abstract painter’s work and using it as a springboard to discuss abstract art principles. Then we students painted at our individual studios. Thank you to my fellow students and my teacher, Kassem Amoudi.

Here is the next painting. It’s called “Reunion”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics.

As I have said, we communicate our progress to our instructor by photographing the painting in its various stages and then emailing it. Then we can discuss it by Zoom. So, I have a collection of WIP photos for these paintings. Here is “Reunion” in progress.

The painting got more detailed as time went on. The needs of the painting as a whole meant I had to get rid of or amend some areas that I really liked, but did not fit as the composition progressed. It is so hard to do this!