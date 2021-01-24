Classwork: Painting #7

I took an online class in abstract painting during November/December 2020. For more info, see the introduction in this post featuring the first painting I did in the class.
The class was structured with a short lecture at the beginning of class covering an abstract painter’s work and using it as a springboard to discuss abstract art principles. Then we students painted at our individual studios.
Thank you to my fellow students and my teacher, Kassem Amoudi.
The next painting is called “Unanswered Questions”. It is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics.
And here it is as a WIP. I only had one photo of WIP – this painting was finished very quickly, and I didn’t make many photos.
Waouh !
The work you did on this course is really amazing, Claudia. You must be very pleased with these paintings.