Classwork: Painting #8

I took an online class in abstract painting during November/December 2020. For more info, see the introduction in this post featuring the first painting I did in the class.
The class was structured with a short lecture at the beginning of class covering an abstract painter’s work and using it as a springboard to discuss abstract art principles. Then we students painted at our individual studios.
Thank you to my fellow students and my teacher, Kassem Amoudi.
Another painting. This one is called “When I Came Home”. It is 20″ x 16″ and done in acrylics.
Here are its WIP stages that I recorded.
The staircase is outstanding!!
I always have liked a nice set of steps up from the street. !!! Like the ones on those large houses let’s say on Spruce, above Broad…Or further down, too, I have a lot of photos of homes like that and I notice always have good shots of the front steps.