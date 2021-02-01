Terror at the Top of the World

…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of Februrary 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Terror at the Top of the World, by Francine Witte.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

  1. Fictive Dream

    I’m delighted that Flash Fiction February has finally begun, and I decided to start with Terror at the Top of the World by Francine Witte. It’s a chilling story and although for a brief period of time I had a shortlist of artworks in mind, it soon became clear which one truly encompassed the tone and dominant theme of the story. Thank you, Claudia, for the perfect illustration for a story about survival.

