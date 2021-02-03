…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Something Like Normal, by Len Kuntz.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
I was very taken with this illustration and as soon as I read Something Like Normal by Len Kuntz, I knew they were natural partners. The story unfolds in an enclosed space among many cans of soup and this artwork represents that space exactly. The muted colours are just right – for me they sum up a scene of loneliness, sorrow and of being trapped. Thank you, Claudia, just perfect.
Thank you. Once again, for me in creating this image, the challenge was to stop before I added elements that muddied up the impression. I liked the muted color scheme and the element of pattern (it took some doing for me not to embellish it) of circles. If anyone is wondering, the small regular circles were made by printing with a piece of bubble wrap.
Well, the effect is excellent. For me the circles represent the soup cans and the yellow circle is Elle trapped in her own mind.
Yes, I see that. Circles that are enclosing. Shrinking. I found this story sad and you feel for Elle very much, I think.
I think your artwork captures the claustrophobia of the story very effectively. All those tightly repeating circles read as the soup cans that make the pantry feel like it is closing in on the narrator and the large circle reads as Elle, trapped and isolated by her grief and her past. I like the swirl in the Elle blob too as that seems to symbolize her spiraling thoughts, going round her mind but not progressing.