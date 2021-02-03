Something Like Normal

5 Replies

…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Something Like Normal, by Len Kuntz.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

5 thoughts on “Something Like Normal

  1. Fictive Dream

    I was very taken with this illustration and as soon as I read Something Like Normal by Len Kuntz, I knew they were natural partners. The story unfolds in an enclosed space among many cans of soup and this artwork represents that space exactly. The muted colours are just right – for me they sum up a scene of loneliness, sorrow and of being trapped. Thank you, Claudia, just perfect.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Once again, for me in creating this image, the challenge was to stop before I added elements that muddied up the impression. I liked the muted color scheme and the element of pattern (it took some doing for me not to embellish it) of circles. If anyone is wondering, the small regular circles were made by printing with a piece of bubble wrap.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    I think your artwork captures the claustrophobia of the story very effectively. All those tightly repeating circles read as the soup cans that make the pantry feel like it is closing in on the narrator and the large circle reads as Elle, trapped and isolated by her grief and her past. I like the swirl in the Elle blob too as that seems to symbolize her spiraling thoughts, going round her mind but not progressing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.