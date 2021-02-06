Classwork: Painting #11

I took an online class in abstract painting during November/December 2020. For more info, see the introduction in this post featuring the first painting I did in the class. The class was structured with a short lecture at the beginning of class covering an abstract painter’s work and using it as a springboard to discuss abstract art principles. Then we students painted at our individual studios. Thank you to my fellow students and my teacher, Kassem Amoudi.

Here is the next painting. It is called “Tulips” and is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics on canvas.

As you may remember, we communicated our images with the instructor and the other students by sending the instructor an email; he then put our paintings on the screen for the class to see as he gave advice and help. So I have images of WIP to show you. Here are the stages of “Tulip” that I recorded.