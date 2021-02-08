Classwork: Painting #12

I took an online class in abstract painting during November/December 2020. For more info, see the introduction in this post featuring the first painting I did in the class. The class was structured with a short lecture at the beginning of class covering an abstract painter’s work and using it as a springboard to discuss abstract art principles. Then we students painted at our individual studios. Thank you to my fellow students and my teacher, Kassem Amoudi.

Here is the last painting I did as part of my work in my online painting class. Twelve of them done in 6 weeks! I am really happy with the images I did and I especially enjoyed the feeling of being back at work with brush in hand, painting. It was also good to interact with other artists and to have the feedback of the instructor.

All right, here is the painting. It is called “Oh What a Glorious Creature You Are”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics on canvas.

And here are some stages of the work as it was in progress. As you can see, it started off with a bird at center stage. As I studied the painting, though, I kept seeing a large fat cat rather than a bird. Well, I made the reality match my vision. I think there was always a cat in the picture trying to get out into view – all I did was free it. Right?!