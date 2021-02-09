…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Curious Books Saved a Cat, by Todd Mercer.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Terrific artwork. I love the visual texture and the layering over and scraping back. That method seems to apply to the idea of secret identities being potentially revealed. I also like that the intersecting lines could be book shelves – or even the pages in stacked books – or a map of clandestine trenches in the desert.