Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Double Duty, by Marie Gethins.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Ok I like this image even more than the one yesterday! Didn’t think that was possible. Didn’t read the story yet though.
In today’s story Double Duty by Marie Gethins the narrator is thinking about his horse in a field where “Stalks hit her thighs and waist.” I think, once again, serendipity has played a part in matching story and illustration so harmoniously. A beautiful blue sky with the stalks beneath it. Just wonderful. Thank you, Claudia.
Thank you. I really like the color scheme in this image. It makes me think of a very hot day outside, when I was young.