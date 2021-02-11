Double Duty

3 Replies

…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Double Duty, by Marie Gethins.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

3 thoughts on “Double Duty

  1. Diane

    Ok I like this image even more than the one yesterday! Didn’t think that was possible. Didn’t read the story yet though.

  2. Laura Blavk

    In today’s story Double Duty by Marie Gethins the narrator is thinking about his horse in a field where “Stalks hit her thighs and waist.” I think, once again, serendipity has played a part in matching story and illustration so harmoniously. A beautiful blue sky with the stalks beneath it. Just wonderful. Thank you, Claudia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.