The Rains

…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, The Rains, by TL Sherwood.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

  1. Laura Black

    This illustration with it sense of turbulent weather and impenetrable clouds is, at least for me, a very good match for today’s flash The Rains by T.L. Sherwood. The story is pared to the bone and much of it exists beneath the surface. There are undercurrents which resonate with the bruised effects in the lower half of the illustration, and in this context those otherwise beautiful circles appear a little sinister. Thank you, Claudia, another excellent match, I think.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Yes, this is a dramatic image, with strong colors, and I think the circles look heavy enough to hurt if they fall on you (as opposed to other times when I have made circles that were light and airy, or less agressive in how they stood out from the background). I think all of this fits the story, which to me is as you say, full of the unsaid, but it is a powerful unsaid still exerting its influence.

