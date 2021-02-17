A Phlebotomist’s Chance at Love

5 Replies

…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, A Phlebotomist’s Chance at Love, by Fiona J. Mackintosh.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

5 thoughts on “A Phlebotomist’s Chance at Love

  5. Laura Black

    For A Phlebotomist’s Chance of Love by Fiona J Mackintosh I found this illustration to be the perfect match. The beautiful rich red engages with the blood motif in the story and I interpreted the small white circles as white blood cells. I think red can also represent obsession which is the basis of today’s story. The illustration is composed of blocks which I feel engage with the idea of imprisonment, a state which the narrator is in whether she recognises it or not. However, you interpret it this is a particularly alluring artwork, Thank you, Claudia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.