…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, A Phlebotomist’s Chance at Love, by Fiona J. Mackintosh.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Great color of red!!!
Thats quite a tale. The illustration is perfect. (K)
Thank you. I don’t feel I have a good selection of reds, so I had to mix up a lot of things to get this color. (Serendipity once again).
Thank you. And yes. A very interesting alternate reality the main character is inhabiting. Intriguing!
For A Phlebotomist’s Chance of Love by Fiona J Mackintosh I found this illustration to be the perfect match. The beautiful rich red engages with the blood motif in the story and I interpreted the small white circles as white blood cells. I think red can also represent obsession which is the basis of today’s story. The illustration is composed of blocks which I feel engage with the idea of imprisonment, a state which the narrator is in whether she recognises it or not. However, you interpret it this is a particularly alluring artwork, Thank you, Claudia.