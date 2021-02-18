Sometimes All the World is a Piece of Art

If you think of the whole world as a composition, then there are brushstrokes of color everywhere.
I found these in Allentown, PA, this last weekend. Look at them and enjoy this world where bright spots are everywhere just for the looking.
Some colors are muted or subdued:
And some are loud and clear in their message.
And then there are the combinations of color and pattern that catch your eye.
Go ahead, walk around. Take a look.
I think you would love the brightly coloured harbour villages of the west coast of Scotland. I lived near Tarbert but there is also Tobermory and Portree among others.
Houses, Allentown, two of my favorite things!