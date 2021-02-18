Sometimes All the World is a Piece of Art

If you think of the whole world as a composition, then there are brushstrokes of color everywhere.

I found these in Allentown, PA, this last weekend. Look at them and enjoy this world where bright spots are everywhere just for the looking.

Some colors are muted or subdued:

And some are loud and clear in their message.

And then there are the combinations of color and pattern that catch your eye.

Go ahead, walk around. Take a look.