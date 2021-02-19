…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Long Light, by Michael Cocchiarale.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
I very much like the contrast between the bold colours and the rich darkness of the background. I also love that vibrating line of orange-red. It reads like a pulse, maybe the flash of memories.
Now that I am reading posts daily instead of frantically trying to catch up (which never seems possible in blog land) I can now take the time and read the short story that goes with your illustration. That short story was fantastic and the author captured so much emotion in just a few paragraphs. I thought your painting went well with the story. It was nice to navigate to Fictive Dream and see a whole bunch of your illustrations!
In Long Light by Michael Cocchiarale the protagonist has seen the light and is on the point of moving on with her life. This illustration with its contrasting colours engages vey well with the story. I feel the foreground, and the orange line in particular, represent not only movement, but also enlightenment. Thank you, Claudia for another great piece of artwork.