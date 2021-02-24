…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Rusting in a Back Lot, by Meg Tuite.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Rusting in a Back Lot by Meg Tuite is a disturbing story about abduction and abuse. It took me quite a while to settle on an illustration and in the end I decided this one most accurately depicts the dark side of the text. The top left corner engages with the notion of something left to rust; the red and black are suggestive of the unsettling nature of the story. In particular, I see an abstract boot print in the black section. Thank you, Claudia, for another successful illustration.
Love the Flash Fiction, and your work with it – you have such a grasp of colour juxtaposition that works brilliantly!
Thank you. I can see how it would be hard to choose an image for this story. There is a certain kind of darkness that needs to be brought out – it’s different from the darkness of a night sky, say.
Thank you. I feel that this project every year really stretches me. This year, since I created illustrations for Laura to choose from, rather than making them specific to each story, I had a lot of freedom and I really enjoyed creating a range of pieces to fit a range of emotions and themes.