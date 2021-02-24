…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Rusting in a Back Lot, by Meg Tuite.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.