…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, And Only Light Shall Be Seen, by Jason Jackson.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
And Only Light Shall Be Seen by Jason Jackson doesn’t pull any punches. It’s a dark story in which the narrator remains trapped in unsatisfactory relationships. I chose this particular illustration because it engages with the tone of the story and the narrator’s sense of imprisonment. More specifically, it reflects the shabby blue carpet of the cheap hotel room as well as the shabbiness that characterises the situation in which the narrator finds herself. Thank you, Claudia, this illustration works very well indeed.