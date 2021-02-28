…is the name of today’s story on Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2021 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2021 at Fictive Dream, an online short-story magazine. For more information about FFF21 and my artwork process, look here.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Three Peas in a Pod, by Cath Barton.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
I like that you’ve focused on the story’s unifying metaphor in your choice of imagery but I also love the colour combinations in this piece. They are so bright and uplifting and suggestive of all those fresh vegetables but I like that those dark, scratchy lines and little areas of black spatter appear to suggest the dark loss the narrator will experience at the story’s end.