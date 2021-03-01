Another Painting Class: Painting #1

In January/February 2021 I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over six sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. I really enjoyed the class. Over its sessions I was prompted to dig into the concepts, where my work fit in this spectrum, and…are there alternate paths for me to explore? I feel my mind was opened and that down the line, my work will continue to reflect what I learned. The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and viewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts. Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

Here’s a painting I did. It’s called “Afternoon”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics on canvas.

One characteristic I identified as important to me in my future work is the idea of each painting being meaningful to me. No paintings done just because the subject was pretty or decorative.

No, to me this generally means conveying some emotion. It can be based on something personal, such as a memory. Or, it can just be something I am thinking about. The pictures are not meant to depict an exact representation of the experience but to let me paint it out, whatever it is.

Maybe to me the experience of painting is getting to be more important than the results.

*****

Anyway, this painting, “Afternoon”, refers to a childhood memory. I spent a lot of time with my grandparents when I was growing up. On summer afternoons, we would sit outside on a large shady patio. My grandfather would read the paper, and my grandmother would just relax. I ran around their large tree-filled yard – there were so many things for a child to enjoy there – and every so often came back to check in, get a drink of water, and tell my grandparents what I had seen or was doing.