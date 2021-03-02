Dixon Meadow Preserve in the snow

Here is a sequence I made at the end of February 2021 along the fence at the Dixon Meadow Preserve near us. I’ll show it to you in two ways.

First, I have arranged the individual photos in the order I took them.

Next, here are the photos as they would appear in a panorama. Remember, the last photo I took is the first one on the left, if you are looking at the scene. I’ve made them tiny so that all of them can fit together in one line. I think it makes a nice set of pictures.

  1. agnesashe

    That does look a stunning part of the world in which to live, and the winter weather brings all the drama to your set of photos. A beautiful and evocative collection.

