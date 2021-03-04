Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Pages 26 and 27

In March-June 2020 I created a sketchbook full of art made from odds and ends I had saved. The book has no words, just pictures. I am showing you the whole book, two facing pages at a time. The book was finished in June. I made it to help myself feel better as I passed through the early days of the pandemic.
Here are the project’s specifics.The book is a mixed media sketchbook that’s 5.5″ x 7.5″. I used collage materials including magazine pages and scraps of my own discarded artworks, as well as acrylic paints and inks, India ink, and pens, regular brushes, and bamboo brushes.
Here are the pages as they appear in the book:
Here is a more detailed look at the images.
I have been jumping in and out of blogging lately (more “out” I think!), but it’s always so rewarding to come back to one of your blogs! I love these two. I keep seeing new things, the longer I look. The red lips. The feeling that life happens behind bars… Perhaps another day I would see yet other things?
Even the ring bindings contribute to the feeling of being behind bars. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you. Sometimes I wonder where I come up with these things, I guess my feelings about the state of the world were particularly symbolic in this picture without me consciously doing it. I do enjoy when I do a lot of layering and there are questions hidden in the depths (I can’t take credit, they appear as I keep adding paint or whatever, but I think that is part of the process and one that I really enjoy). Glad to see you back here in Blog world and hope you are well.
Yes, I did not notice that until I saw the scanned image – when you are holding the real book you just blank them out, they don’t belong to the image but to the surroundings. Here they are part of it. It is interesting how that happened.
I am always finding things in my art that I didn’t know were there. It’s as though that force that drives you is collaborating with you unconsciously as well as consciously.