I’ve done an illustration for a story, A Haunted House Story, by Jen Michalski, for Fictive Dream, the online magazine devoted to the short story.

I made two versions for editor Laura Black and she picked one of them to accompany the story. But which one? Go to Fictive Dream, read the story, and find out!

Here are the two illustrations. I created them using collage, acrylics, and inks on paper. They are approximately 7″ x 11″.