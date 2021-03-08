More Dixon Meadow Preserve in the snow

You may remember the sequence of photos I showed you not long ago from this location. I have another set here. This group shows another view of the preserve from a road running at right angles to the previous one.
My husband was driving and I pointed the phone camera out the passenger side window to get these shots. I took random snaps and here is what I ended up with.
This group of photos is in the order they were taken, as the car passed along.
And this group shows you the panorama that you would see if you were standing across the road and looking at the preserve.
I think this is a nice group of pictures. Very wintry!
I know you may be sick of winter weather but I miss it!
We don’t really know such cold in South Africa.
Sick of it, yes. I will like these photos better in July!
Well, I would not like a winter without it, but it exacts its price. And gives its benefits, but you have to be receptive, because winter is not interested in accomodating!
I’m loving the warmer weather coming in!
Yes, me too. Though today was 20 F this morning we should have 60’s in a couple of days. Can’t come soon enough.
Cold, mysterious, stark and beautiful!
And you know what, in real life, it’s a very peaceful farm scene usually (in warmer weather) with cows or sheep in the field. Goes to show you how scenes can take on different personalities even day by day.
Laughing at winter’s disinterest in human comfort. Each season has its gifts and winter’s aren’t last on the list for sure. As you said …