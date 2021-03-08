More Dixon Meadow Preserve in the snow

You may remember the sequence of photos I showed you not long ago from this location. I have another set here. This group shows another view of the preserve from a road running at right angles to the previous one.

My husband was driving and I pointed the phone camera out the passenger side window to get these shots. I took random snaps and here is what I ended up with.

This group of photos is in the order they were taken, as the car passed along.

And this group shows you the panorama that you would see if you were standing across the road and looking at the preserve.

I think this is a nice group of pictures. Very wintry!