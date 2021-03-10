A couple of days ago my husband and I were out for a run/walk on the Green Ribbon Trail in Flourtown, PA. This trail winds through the flood plain of the Wissahickon Creek and is about 12 miles long, with much of it a single track dirt trail, very rough.

However, there is a section that is paved and more sedate, and that’s usually where we go. On this cold morning (about 21 degrees F) we were on this section of the trail bundled up and moving along.

There was still snow on the trail in some spots and one such place was right by the gravel parking lot on Mill Road, across from the golf club. The trail was blocked, but the parking lot was all clear, so we just cut through there.

I saw these beautiful ice patterns in the potholes. Talk about beauty in a prosaic location. I snapped some photos. When I came home I did some adjustments to them as well to see what happened. I do not think my photos convey anything like how wonderful these ice formations were, but…now I have something to remind me of this sight, don’t I? Because by now, the ice has melted and the images are gone.

I’ll show you the original photo and the adjusted one beside it. I did different things to each picture, just for the fun of it.