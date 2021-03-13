Another Painting Class: Painting #4

In January/February 2021 I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over six sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts. Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

Here’s a painting I did. It’s called “Deciding”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics on canvas.

First I painted the background, and then the shapes at the right. Then the sofa. Where was I going with it?

Suddenly I knew. It was a revolving door to the right and a store window, with the sidewalk in front. I placed the figure.

I remember my mother or grandmother walking along the sidewalk, me straggling along behind. They they would stop and look in a window, taking the opportunity to call to me to hurry and catch up. I think in this picture I am out of sight, but I’ll come running into view, and then we’ll have to go inside the store and…sigh…look at a sofa.