Panorama Porch

Back in the fall I took an online pnone photography class and I learned some interesting techniques. One of them concerned taking the panorama feature on my phone and making it do what it didn’t want to do – pan the scene fast.
This action resulted in jerky justapositions in the photos. I really liked the effect. Here is a short one of my front porch. It’s simple, but there is something about it that keeps me looking at it.
Interesting. I have never even used the panorama feature effectively.
Me either, when I tried to do it the right way. But I have made
oops, hit the button too soon. I have made quite a few pictures with this feature in the past months and it can give really interesting results, if you use it wrong, as the camera sees it.