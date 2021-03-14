Panorama Porch

Back in the fall I took an online pnone photography class and I learned some interesting techniques. One of them concerned taking the panorama feature on my phone and making it do what it didn’t want to do – pan the scene fast.

This action resulted in jerky justapositions in the photos. I really liked the effect. Here is a short one of my front porch. It’s simple, but there is something about it that keeps me looking at it.

3 thoughts on “Panorama Porch

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    oops, hit the button too soon. I have made quite a few pictures with this feature in the past months and it can give really interesting results, if you use it wrong, as the camera sees it.

