Reflections on a few things

Recently I was honored by Mariss Stevens with a nomination for an Outstanding Blogger Award. Now you may know that I don’t normally participate in awards. But Mariss is special – her blog, Fabrications, is a favorite of mine for her stitchings and musings on the art of quilt making, as she describes it herself. I love her adventurous and curious spirit as reflected in her quilts and her writings.



I also want to note that Mariss and I literally live on opposite sides of the earth. Without the blog world, each of us would never have known the other existed. That is magic to me – what do you think?



I’m not going to pass the nomination on further. But I wanted to answer Mariss’s questions. Read on to see what I had to say. And thank you, Mariss, for this opportunity to speak.

For how long have you been writing a blog?

I have three blogs- this one, Claudia McGill and Her Art World; one for my poetry, Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?; and one where I chronicle items of personal interest, Sometimes You Get So Confused. I started them all at about the same time and that was approximately 8 years ago in 2013.

What made you start?

I’m not sure why I started blogging. I’d come across some blogs in various circumstances and eventually I thought I’d try it too. I liked the idea of having a place to show my artwork when I was not taking it to shows or physical exhibitions, and as for my writing, it gave me the perfect place to get it out into the world rather than languishing in a notebook or computer file. I think I did it kind of on a whim.

Why do you continue to blog?

It’s an outlet for my creative side, and of course I really like seeing my work get some recognition. But what has kept me going are the blog friends I have made over the years.

Have you ever met any of your fellow bloggers face to face? If so, how did it feel?

Yes, I have met several, including one who turned out to live about 5 miles from me. I also remember very fondly a visit with one blog friend in Washington DC where she was making a visit and I took the train there for the day. Meeting someone in person who you have known only through a blog is icing on the blog cake, I think!



If anyone comes to the Philadelphia area, let me know! I would love to see you in person.

Do you write regularly? If so, why?

My personal blog is kind of hit-and-miss. Sometimes I feel like writing up my activities and other times, I am not in the mood. I go through phases with it.

For my poetry blog, I post every day, always offering a poem, and it is usually one written in the past couple of years, not recently. I have a big backlog of poems waiting their turn – I put all my poetry in self-published print books and I am slowly working my way through them. I also do some up-to-the-minute posts of current poems, including individual poems, or such things as haiku or shadorma, or the long-running additions to the Little Vines (threeor four line poems) that I try to do every week.



In my art blog I try to post every 2-3-4 days. What I put up will depend on what I have been working on in the last few months – my art posts reflect more of my current work than my poetry ones do.



Why do I do it? I enjoy having my work read or seen, as I said above. And I also feel that the act of creating a post organizes my life’s experiences for me. To write about them I must think about them and make sense of them, and I find that very meaningful.

Thank you, Mariss, for recognizing me. I am honored. And thank you for these questions and the opportunity to talk about myself and my blogs. I hope if anyone wants to know anything else, well, just ask! Check out Mariss’s site: Fabrications