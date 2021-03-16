Another Painting Class: Painting #5

In January/February 2021 I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over six sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line.
The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts.
Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.
Here’s a painting I did. It’s called “Please Stop Talking”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics on canvas.
I painted a background first – the main feature of it being that red area to the bottom right and the checked section in the top middle.
There was a shape in the center that looked like a sofa. I drew it in, and added the flowers, and then the person.
But that bottem left area was a mess. I tried a few things. Finally I put in this person sitting in a chair.
Now what is going on? I don’t know. But I think there are several stories this could be telling. I have some personal ideas, but I won’t tell you. I’ll let you decide on the story yourself. That is something a painting loves to do, present itself, and let you put yourself into it, I think.
I like the tension or dialogue between the elements in this painting. The central figure seems to be surrounded in warmth with the yellow glow from the coffee table and the enveloping curve of the sofa whereas the figure in the corner is literally on the periphery and is partly concealed by that cold green and icy blue.
The position of the person on the sofa is fun to think about. Is she getting up or just settling down? If she is getting up, why? Does she want something to drink? Have to go to the bathroom? Forget her book, needlework? Or did the other person make a request for a beverage and they cannot move because the cat is on their lap? And we all know, you cannot disturb the cat!!!!