Another Painting Class: Painting #5

In January/February 2021 I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over six sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts. Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

Here’s a painting I did. It’s called “Please Stop Talking”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics on canvas.

I painted a background first – the main feature of it being that red area to the bottom right and the checked section in the top middle.

There was a shape in the center that looked like a sofa. I drew it in, and added the flowers, and then the person.

But that bottem left area was a mess. I tried a few things. Finally I put in this person sitting in a chair.

Now what is going on? I don’t know. But I think there are several stories this could be telling. I have some personal ideas, but I won’t tell you. I’ll let you decide on the story yourself. That is something a painting loves to do, present itself, and let you put yourself into it, I think.