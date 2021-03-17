Passing Scenes

You may remember that I showed you a couple of photo sequences taken from my car window a couple of weeks ago (look here and here). Those pictures showed fields and trees.

Here, on the same day, and only maybe 5 miles away, is another kind of landscape. A more urban scene. I did the same thing as with the field scenes – just snapped photos as we went along, some from the side window and some from through the front.

It was a warmish day for the end of February but the snow on the ground made for a misty foggy look on this gloomy day. I thought it was beautiful.

Here are some selected images, not in an order, but all taken around the turnpike interchange and Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, PA.