Passing Scenes

You may remember that I showed you a couple of photo sequences taken from my car window a couple of weeks ago (look here and here). Those pictures showed fields and trees.
Here, on the same day, and only maybe 5 miles away, is another kind of landscape. A more urban scene. I did the same thing as with the field scenes – just snapped photos as we went along, some from the side window and some from through the front.
It was a warmish day for the end of February but the snow on the ground made for a misty foggy look on this gloomy day. I thought it was beautiful.
Here are some selected images, not in an order, but all taken around the turnpike interchange and Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, PA.
“The music of cables” – those were the words that popped up in my head when I saw these photos! I think grey days are excellent for capturing cables and traffic lights. On sunny days, cables risk to disappear under the yelling blue sky and the sweet clouds…