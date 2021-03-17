Passing Scenes

1 Reply

You may remember that I showed you a couple of photo sequences taken from my car window a couple of weeks ago (look here and here). Those pictures showed fields and trees.

Here, on the same day, and only maybe 5 miles away, is another kind of landscape. A more urban scene. I did the same thing as with the field scenes – just snapped photos as we went along, some from the side window and some from through the front.

It was a warmish day for the end of February but the snow on the ground made for a misty foggy look on this gloomy day. I thought it was beautiful.

Here are some selected images, not in an order, but all taken around the turnpike interchange and Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

1 thought on “Passing Scenes

  1. galeriaredelius

    “The music of cables” – those were the words that popped up in my head when I saw these photos! I think grey days are excellent for capturing cables and traffic lights. On sunny days, cables risk to disappear under the yelling blue sky and the sweet clouds…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.