Another Painting Class: Painting #7

In January/February 2021 I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over six sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts. Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

Here’s a painting I did. It’s called “Casey Key”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics on canvas.

It’s memory painting. When I was very young, about 4 years old, right before I went to kindergarten, our family went to this location near Sarasota, Florida. My mother, father, aunt, uncle, and one cousin and I drove from Nashville, TN, to Florida. It took us two full days to get there. We stayed in a small house perched above the beach on a high dune. At that time, very few people lived in the area, and the beach was usually empty. We had plenty of room and space to enjoy the sky and ocean’s vastness.

This trip was memorable for so many reasons – first time I ever got up when it was still dark (we left very early each day because the trip was so long). First time I ever stayed in a motel. First time I ever saw the ocean – one of the most memorable things that has ever happened to me, as I look back.

As soon as I could, I got out to the beach and the water. I swam in the ocean when no one else wanted to go in the water. I made sand castles and yes – this is the trip when a tiny fish swam into my hair. (You can see the artwork I have made about this incident and read the story here.)

I loved everything about this trip. The memories are very clear almost 60 years later.