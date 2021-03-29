Houses in Pen and Ink and Photography

As you know, I really like houses, viewing houses, learning about house styles, wanderingthrough neighborhoods look at houses…I could go on and on. It’s a lifelong interest of mine, house and neighborhood architecture, and I enjoy looking at not only is what here today but what clues there are to the past.
Back in August 2020 my husband and I walked through Ardmore, PA, and I took photos of houses. Later on I drew them in pen and ink. Here are a couple for you to look at.
The drawings are all done in a sketchbook of 8″ x 8″.
Here is a side view of a house on a corner.
Here are two buildings in the same neighborhood. They have commercial premises on the first floor and apartments on the upper ones.
Lovely sketches Claudia – houses with personality!
Thank you. I love houses, as I have said, and being a nosy kind of person, I enjoy seeing the little clues to those who live in them. Drawing and photographing them is a way to indulge myself and a lot of fun, I think.
Your drawings give them so much life. (K)
Thank you. I could go on and on. I don’t think there is a building I would not like to draw (people, send me your personalityless or ugly building photos and I will try and see if I am right!, that is what I need to do, maybe!) Anyway, I have always been interested in buildings and in my next life I would like a job or career having something to do with designing, building, or even repairing them.
Nice drawings of houses, you captured them well.