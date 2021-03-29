Houses in Pen and Ink and Photography

As you know, I really like houses, viewing houses, learning about house styles, wanderingthrough neighborhoods look at houses…I could go on and on. It’s a lifelong interest of mine, house and neighborhood architecture, and I enjoy looking at not only is what here today but what clues there are to the past.

Back in August 2020 my husband and I walked through Ardmore, PA, and I took photos of houses. Later on I drew them in pen and ink. Here are a couple for you to look at.

The drawings are all done in a sketchbook of 8″ x 8″.

Here is a side view of a house on a corner.

Here are two buildings in the same neighborhood. They have commercial premises on the first floor and apartments on the upper ones.