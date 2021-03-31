Another Painting Class: Painting #9

In January/February 2021 I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over six sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line.
The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts.
Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.
Here’s a painting I did. It’s called “Complementary Granny Style”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done in acrylics on canvas.
Our class was given the assignment of doing a work using two complementary colors (green/red, blue/orange/, or yellow/purple) plus black and white.
I struggled with this assignment. I use color by eye and the idea of following a rule or a plan is foreign to the way I think about painting. It would never occur to me to classify colors or to arrange them in a system; to me, colors just ARE.
I tried a few things and got very tangled up. Finally Idecided to divide the canvas into three sections and designate a color pair for each section. That way, I could be a little more free in how I went about the process of painting.
I used the photo below for a reference to keep me on track. I feel the exercise was useful in what it taught me I do not want to do – paint while thinking of theories or frameworks – and what I do like – the interactions of color, and the trust I have in my eye that I will find the way to use the colors and make the painting shine.
I don’t like this painting much, and maybe some day I will return to it and paint out the parts I don’t like and substitute something else.
Or maybe not. I’ll just go on and make another new painting instead.
I absolutely love it!
I love it!
I agree with your assessment. It is not you. Your natural way of painting makes the colors sing. Whereas this seems flat. Well there is that old saying, knowing what you don’t like or want is just as important as knowing what you do like or want.
This is a good solution. After watching a video from a teacher my sister-in-law recommended, I realize that I, too, don’t want to be thinking too much about following rules when I work. I don’t want to be “thinking” at all, let alone trying to include all 6 elements he recommended. Your intuitive grasp of color is one of your greatest strengths. (K)
I think it’s a stunning painting.
I think it has awesome potential! I think you can do a little tweaking and make it one of your wonderful pieces!
Maybe I shouldn’t have read the post before looking, but the painting seems to match your feelings about the assignment–hemmed in, fussed, sardonic eyes wanting to leave it all behind… Not as free and direct as your usual work, but I’m digging the tension and interest, too. A non-fictive dream?
Thank you. I am liking it better now, I think I resented having an assignment I didn’t want to do!
Thank you. I think it is not as disturbing to me as it was in making it – I see some things I like about it more, now — I think I might have had a little bad attitude here about the assignment??!!
Thank you. I felt like I was being asked to write a poem with a set vocabulary (aka Dr. Seuss, not so inspired!) It seems more like one of my tile faces, which I don’t consider a full expression but more like designs or patterns. This one didn’t get past the requirement-satisfying phase for me.
Thank you. I totally agree with you, when you said that you don’t want to be thinking at all when you do art…just do it. My teacher has a cerebral approach to art and it is effective with most of the students, I can see it in their work, but for me…I just want to do what I do. I remind myself, I mostly took the class to be with art-making people and having a reason and focus to do some art again, which I was struggling with. In that respect the classes have been a success. I think I have been a diffident student, though there have been some ideas advanced in the class that have been intriguing. Still, I think I do best when I just rely on my eye and instinct.
Thank you. I know I can’t see it objectively; in making it I felt kind of tied up and I wonder if I will be able to look at it without that feeling. Very possibly, if I put it away for some time and come back later, it might happen…
Thank you. I think it is one that might benefit from going into the basement and waiting there for a while (sounds like I am punishing it!) for me to settle down with it some.
Hope so! 🐈
I think that assignment could have been an interesting challenge but I agree completely that it does not cohere with your methodology of creation. You work so intuitively that created a set of boundaries is bound to be too inhibiting. I actually think the painting is successful but I know very well from experience that the journey you go on in creating something can impact your relationship with the eventual outcome. You have lots of interesting colours and shapes in this piece so I think it could eventually become a very intriguing base layer were you to return to it at some juncture.